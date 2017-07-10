Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are two of the best forwards in world football, and their incredible talent has been witnessed while playing for Barcelona in the past few seasons. The two stars showed that they are capable of doing some incredible things with a football on water as well.

After getting married his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Rocuzzo on June 30, Lionel Messi is spending a lovely time in honeymoon. He seems to be having a good time in the Carribean and has been posting pictures as well.

But it is his last video, which he posted, that seems to have become the talk of the town.

Messi has posted an incredible video of him alongside Suarez in a small-sized swimming pool, where both the players are involved in playing, keepy-uppy, only with their head.

It more or less looks like a volleyball match with the head, and they do not drop the ball unless they juggle the ball 34 times with the head. There is an element of calmness as Messi and Suarez show their skills in the water. Land or water, they are masters with the ball.

For those, who love football, just go ahead and give it a try. One may struggle to even complete 5 juggles with the head, establishing the difficulty level. On the water, one needs to be balanced and with restricted swift movement, it is even more difficult.

But then, when we are talking about Suarez and primarily Messi, there is nothing that he cannot do with a ball, be his feet, or in this video, head.