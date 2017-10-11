After the failure of Simran at the box office, Kangana Ranaut is working hard for her next film Manikarnika.

Practising sword fighting session under Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell, Kangana looks fierce in a newly-released video.

Those who don't know, Kangana met with an accident on July 20 on the sets of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi in Hyderabad. The actress was hit by a sword on her forehead and immediately rushed to hospital.

Though it was a serious injury, Kangana seemed to be happy as she got to experience the life of great warrior Rani Laxmibai, whom she is portraying in the film.

In fact, the Queen actress said she was excited to see her face covered in blood.

"I am a bit embarrassed to be thrilled to have a battle scar on my face. Also, people from my team have been telling me that it's like that Peshwa teeka that Manikarnika wore. It's a bit dramatic but I am excited that my face was covered in blood and I got a genuine and authentic glimpse of the Queen's life," she told Mid-Day.

Watch the video of her sword-fighting here:

‪#KanganaRanaut practicing sword fight this afternoon for Manikarnika. Battle sequences to be shot in Jodhpur post Diwali. Prep in full swing‬ A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

The period drama is directed by South Indian director Krish and produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios.