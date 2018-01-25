Can the major change in their coaching staff bring the much-needed good fortune for Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions ATK this season? The Kolkata football franchisee are eighth in the ISL points table at the moment.

They take on Chennaiyin FC on Thursday January 25 in their 11th game of the season. The action shifts to the grand Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Interim head coach Ashley Westwood, who took charge following the exit of Teddy Sheringham, will be hoping the 11th league game of the season marks ATK's winning run in the next eight matches. They are facing not making it to the top four of the ISL this time around.

Chennaiyin FC, currently third in the points table, are the favourites to win this match but the sudden change in coaching personnel can have the ability of bringing out a fresh lease of life in the home team.

"We haven't had a lot of time to instill a massive difference," said former Bengaluru FC coach Ashley Westwood in the pre-match presser.

"I hope that we can inject a little freshness. It can be a little luck. But although, we've lost four games, we haven't been disgraceful. Some of the games have been (lost by) fine margins.

"Sometimes, a small percentage can make all the difference. There's no pressure. Hopefully, we can pull in the right direction and get going," the Englishman added.

ATK still rue the absence of striker Robbie Keane and midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh, who are still on the sidelines owing to their respective injuries.

The two former ISL champions collided in December last year in their first leg match. Chennaiyin FC won the game 3-2.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC

Match schedule

Date: January 25

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

Live score

Twitter