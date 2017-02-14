Innocent Defendant will be back with episode 8 this Tuesday, February 14, at 10 pm KST on SBS. The episode will introduce a new prison-mate of Park Jung-woo, who could help him find the whereabouts of his daughter Ha-yeon.

In episode 7 of the Korean mini-series, it was revealed that Lee Sung-gyu had a major role to play in Wolha-dong murder case. However, it is not yet clear whether he killed Yoon Ji-soo or he is just trying to protect Shin Rin-ah's character.

Since the male protagonist and his rival Cha Min-ho are in search of Kim Min-seok's character, it remains to be seen how the new storyline will add a twist to the main plot. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen if the period drama will feature the demise of another supporting character in the upcoming episode.

The male antagonist has already asked his people to keep an eye on defence attorney Seo Eun-hye. Will he harm her if he finds out that she could expose his real identity? Click here to watch Defendant episode 8 live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The Korean mini-series will also be available online here via live streaming.

Meanwhile, the promo for the upcoming episode begins with a conversation between the female lead and her client. It shows Park Jung-woo informing his lawyer that he remembers everything that happened on the fateful night. "Seong Kyu's sister he was talking about was Ha Yeon," he adds.

Elsewhere, Prosecutor Kang Jun-Hyeok informs Cha Min-ho that he will start the investigation to find Ha-yeon. The sneak peek video also shows senior prosecutor confronting Oh Chang-seok's character and telling him, "I won't let it end like this. Never!"

Watch the official trailer of Innocent Defendant episode 8 below: