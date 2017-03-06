Innocent Defendant will be back with episode 13 this Monday, March 6, at 10pm KST on SBS.

It will focus on Park Jung Woo, Ha Yeon, Lee Sung Gyu, Cha Min Ho and the Prison Security

Chief.

The followers of Korean crime thriller series were expecting a chase between the former

prosecutor and the male antagonist in the upcoming episode. But the chase is likely to be

between Prison Security Chief and the inmates of Rockfish.

Although Shin Cheol Sik and team managed to escape from the prison with the help of Yoon

Tae Soo, Kim Seung Hoon's character came to know about it and he ordered the police officers to chase the run away culprits.

So Innocent Defendant episode 13 will basically revolve around the chase for Park Jung Woo, Shin Cheol Sik and Cheon Pil Jae a.k.a Bundle. It will also feature troubled moments for Lee Sung Gyu and Park Ha Yeon.

It was already revealed in episode 12 of the Korean mini-series that Cha Min Ho's lackey traced the hiding place of Shin Rin-Ah's character and he is keeping a close eye on her. So Kim Min Seok's character will have to find a new hide out place to protect the child from the male antagonist and his people.

Meanwhile, the promo for the upcoming episode teases jail time for Cha Min Ho. It shows his father and the chairman of Chamyung Group, Cha Young Woon, setting a trap for his son with the help of his legal adviser and forcing him to reveal his real identity.

The Korean mini-series will also be available online here via live streaming for the K-drama fans worldwide.

Check out the promo for the Korean period drama below: