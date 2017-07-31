Virat Kohli is one of the well-known cricketers in the world and arguably the best batsman amongst the current crop of players. The India captain, who is dating Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, is also the heartthrob of many women in India as he is a fashion freak too.

Him being loved an adored by women in India goes beyond his good looks and skills on the field. It is much more than that. Kohli has always batted for gender equity and respect for women has always been on top of his priority list.

He has always been a strong supporter of women empowerment, which can be understood by the way Kohli has spoken about it in various forums too and social media.

Kohli, in 2015, along with Indian cricketers had even come out with a video titled, 'Respect to Protect', promised they will respect and protect the rights of women.

The video was met with huge praise from all, especially the women of our country as life for ladies in India is not easy, with eve-teasing, molestations and rape nothing new in the society.

Now, the Indian captain has been seen in another video. This time around, the message is extremely strong as he talks about how men have to become gentlemen as he feels that they have forgotten how to behave with women.

"This is your time Virat, that's what they keep telling me. And sometimes, I think maybe it is. I used to feel proud then that I've become a man in this world who's made it to the pages. But now, I'm only ashamed. Men of this world have forgotten how to behave with the ladies. And yet, while this world isn't, time is fair and it belongs to all of us. So take it. This is your time. Be a gentleman," Kohli said in the video.

One hopes that Virat Kohli's message has reached the right ears, not only in India, but also across the world.