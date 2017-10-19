Hospital Ship fans may not see the young surgeon, Song Eun Jae, working with the physician Kwak Hyun, and the oriental doctor, Kim Jae Geol, in episodes 31 and 32. These episodes will air on MBC tonight at 10 PM KST.

The popularity of the young surgeon got all of her colleagues into trouble and the physician almost died while helping her. So, the authorities may ask her to stop working with the medical team for some time, considering the safety of other employees.

In the promo for episodes 31 and 32, Captain Bang Sung Woo asks Choo Won Gong, "What will happen if we don't have a surgeon in our ship?" The video also introduces a new character to the viewers. He could be a higher-level officer, who may not allow the young surgeon to continue working in Hospital Ship.

The preview shows Choo Won Gong requesting the officer to change his decision about the surgeon. But the officer seems to be very strict and he may not change his decision.

The footage also teases romance for Song Eun Jae and Kwak Hyun. It shows the onscreen couple cuddling up in the consulting room. "I can hear your heart beats. Is it beating for me?" the physician asks the surgeon.

The promo then focuses on the bromance between Kim Jae Geol and Kwak Hyun. The oriental doctor tells the physician that he can never hate him. "Even though the woman I like is being taken away by you," he says.

Watch the trailer below:

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 31and 32 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.