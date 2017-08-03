Finally, the much-awaited trailer for Angelina Jolie's controversial film First They Killed My Father has been unveiled by Netflix. Directed by the Hollywood A-lister, the film is an adaptation of Cambodian author and activist Loung Ung's memoir of the same name.

The movie revolves around Ung's life and her survival of the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978.

The film sparked outrage after a Vanity Fair article claimed the casting directors devised a strange game for auditioning child actors. The child was given money and asked 'to think of something she needed the money for'. Later the money was taken from her. Jolie completely dismissed such claim and called the report "false and upsetting".

First They Killed My Father is a Netflix original film produced by Angelina Jolie and acclaimed Cambodian director and producer Rithy Panh, helmer of the Oscar-nominated The Missing Picture. Loung Ung, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Adam Somner (Bridge of Spies), Michael Vieira (By the Sea) and Charles Schissel (The Prestige) are executive producers, and Academy Award winner Anthony Dod Mantle (Slumdog Millionaire) serves as the director of photography.

Watch the trailer for First They Killed My Father below.

The Netflix original film will arrive globally on Netflix on September 15, 2017. Shortly after that, the film will be screened at the Toronto Film festival.