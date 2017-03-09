Jackson will attempt to bring back normalcy to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Season 13 episode 15 of Grey's Anatomy, which will air at 8 pm ET on ABC.

A promo for the episode shows Jackson confronting his mother about the tense situation in the hospital ever since Catherine asked Bailey to hire Minnick as Richard Webber's replacement. Jackson, being a representative of the Harper Avery Foundation, wants to do something to rectify this situation and the teaser shows him wondering how to fire Minnick.

Catherine is not too fond of the idea, but it looks like Jackson isn't willing to take his mother's side this time around. "I will be making the decision from now on … I'm gonna get Richard bring back and Minnick out. I am going over your head," Jackson tells Catherine.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see more of Meredith and the two men in her life – Nathan and Alex. She will be stuck in the middle as they clash over a patient, and this is sure to bring some interesting scenes.

Recently, Justin Chambers, the actor who plays Alex, opened up about his character's relationship with Meredith and said he doesn't see them becoming romantically involved anytime soon.

"That happens in life, where people who are friends become lovers. Personally, I don't see that [happening] right now. I think it would be kind of strange," Chambers told TVLine, thereby disappointing a lot of fans who were rooting for Alex and Meredith to get together now that he is no longer with Jo.

Season 13 episode 15 is titled Civil War and the synopsis reads: "A grueling trauma case is complicated by hospital politics. Meanwhile, Amelia confronts her feelings regarding Owen; and Meredith finds herself stuck in the middle as Nathan and Alex butt heads over a patient."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.