Injuries in football are a common sight, and head injuries are considered to be the most fatal, where play is stopped instantly so that the player gets medical attention. The same was witnessed in the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on Thursday (March 2) when the former's striker Fernando Torres landed on his head after going for an aerial ball against Alex Bergantinos in the 85th minute of the game.

The situation looked sickening where players from both the sides rushed to Torres and tried to bring make him conscious as he was knocked out. There were some unbelievable scenes in the ground where some of the players could not believe what just transpired. Many were in tears as well.

The medics treated him in the venue itself for around five minutes, and were carried to an ambulance, which took him to a nearby hospital. The Deportivo fans gave him a standing ovation as he was carried out.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Fernando Torres pic.twitter.com/ii9BAvEE1j — True Soccer Life (@TrueSccrLife) March 3, 2017

However, tests in the hospital proved to be positive as Torres did not suffer any traumatic injury, which could have been disastrous for the 32-year-old striker's career.

"A cranial and cervical CT scan carried out on Fernando Torres has ruled out that the Rojiblanco striker has suffered any alterations or traumatic injuries," Atletico said in a statement.

"Our player, who is stable, conscious and oriented, had to be removed by ambulance after being stabilised according to the usual protocol, before entering the Model Hospital of La Coruna, where he will spend the night in observation."

Though the result of the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw was the second concern, players from both the teams must have been worried even after the final whistle. After such a horrific landing, it remains to be when will Torres next feature for Atletico Madrid, who play Valencia next.