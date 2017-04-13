Only Leicester City and Manchester United represent England in the UEFA competitions this season at the business end. Having mentioned that, the football clubs have no option but to take the pressure on their stride and bring out their A-game.

Leicester did that on Wednesday evening in the Champions League by recording a 0-1 defeat in their first leg match against Atletico Madrid; a match that saw great defensive work from the Foxes and some really bad refereeing decisions.

Manchester United, on Thursday, have the Europa League assignment on hand. Jose Mourinho's army take on Belgium's Anderlecht in their first leg quarterfinal match.

On paper, Manchester United do look the stronger side, and possibly at the absence of Anderlecht's hot goalscorer Lukasz Teodorczyk (shoulder strain), the Red Devils do have the upper hand in the match.

United veteran Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, has not travelled with the squad despite training ahead of the match. Mourinho gave more of an insight on the development. "He [Rooney] is not happy with his condition," the Portuguese coach said.

"He has bad feelings with his ankle and he's not ready to play. Let's see for the weekend, let's see for next week."

Expected starting XI

Man Utd: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Mata, Ibrahimovic.

Match schedule

Date: April 13

Time: 8:05 pm BST [12:35 am IST (Friday)]

Venue: Stade Constant Vanden Stock, Brussels

Where to watch

Country TV information Live stream INDIA Ten 1 HD, Ten 2 Sony Liv BELGIUM Club RTL UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live USA FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes FOX Sports Go INTERNATIONAL MUTV

Other Europa League fixtures on Thursday