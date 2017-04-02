Both Arsenal and Arsene Wenger will be looking to get their campaign back on track after dropping down to sixth position in the Premier League table but they face a really tough task on their hands against Manchester City on Sunday (April 2). Arsenal are currently seven points behind the fourth-ranked City and a win here will certainly boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

Also read: Premier League results

Arsenal need to put up a really convincing performance to lift their own confidence and that of the fans in this crucial game. A win here will also lift a lot of pressure off Wenger as the Frenchman said that the next two months will decide their season.

"Our season will be decided by the next two months and the ability we show to fight. Our future will be decided by our mental qualities. We have had enough press conferences about (my future) and at this moment it is not the most important thing at the club. It's a strange season because we played 20 games unbeaten but I cannot sit here and say we have no flaws in our team because we have," BBC quoted Wenger as saying.

Arsenal will be without their No.1 goalkeeper Petr Cech who is out with a calf injury. Lucas Perez is also out with a thigh strain while Alexis Sanchez faces a late fitness test after two appearances for Chile during the international break. Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee but Mesut Ozil could be in contention to start after featuring for Germany in the international break.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to cement its place in the top four with a win over Arsenal in the crunch tie. City drew their previous two games against Liverpool and Stoke City and still face a tough fight to finish in the top four. Arsenal will have a point to prove after a torrid few weeks and Guardiola admitted that finishing in the top four this season is as good as winning the trophy.

"Here, yes. Definitely. I'm not saying it's more important than winning the FA Cup. But it's like winning titles, definitely, because there are so many strong teams. We will try to be there but all six teams desire that, so two teams will be out. I don't know if even Everton will be involved in that. It's amazing that Chelsea and Liverpool didn't play in Europe, they didn't even make the Europa League last season. That's how difficult it is and I think every season will be tougher," Guardiola said.

Manchester City do not have any real concerns except long term injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan. Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling could be in the race to start despite picking up injuries during the international break.

Where to watch

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City is set to start at 4:00pm local time, 8:30pm IST and 11:00am EST, Sunday, April 2.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports select HD2. Live streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1/HD. Live streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

Africa: TV: SuperSport 3. Live streaming: SuperSport Live.