The latest trailer for Netflix's live-action film Death Note, based on Japanese horror manga, offers an exclusive glimpse into iconic characters including detective L and the God of Death, Ryuk.

Previously, manga fans were extremely disappointed with the teaser over not staying true to the anime. The fans also seemed miffed with the casting choice with no Japanese or Asian actors.

In the Death Note trailer, a young high school student Light Turner (Nat Wolff) suddenly finds a supernatural book, Death Note. The book which belonged to a shinigami (the God of Death), Ryuk, has the ability to kill the people.

Voiced by Willem Dafoe, Ryuk explains the objective of the book to Light and Light starts utilising the power to kill criminals around the world as he utters, "It's not going to solve a few crimes. It's going to solve all crime."

The trailer also reveals the look of the international detective known as L (portrayed by Lakeith Stanfield) who embarks on a secret mission to stop Light from the killing-spree. Will Light be able to achieve success to end the world of evil?

Adapted from writer Tsugumi Ohba's manga series, the horror film is directed by Blair Witch helmer Adam Wingard. The movie is set to arrive on Netflix on August 25, 2017.

However, fans did not delay to slam the Death Note trailer while pointing out that the entire cast has been whitewashed in the movie. And, according to the trailer, the movie totally differs from the Japanese anime manga.

See the reactions of angry Twitterati below.

"Netflix's Death Note remake doesn't have any Japanese actors" pic.twitter.com/0z2R8ZOmlP — ㅤigor (@chittatenhon) June 29, 2017

Omg...why y'all gotta do that to Death Note... pic.twitter.com/wZhZTlJgmU — Asher ?? (@seeliegoddess) June 29, 2017

Death note has been whitewashed and Americanized. He shouldnt even be called light anymore but mike or chad. pic.twitter.com/Zk3afQhWTK — Genesis (@Genesiskerr068) June 29, 2017