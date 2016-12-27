After Daviana Fletcher, who was apparently one of the new additions, got evicted from ALDC last week, Abby Lee Miller brought in another new dancer in the team. Daviana was removed from the team after she placed sixth in her solo performance in the previous episode of Dance Moms.

Now, 11-year-old Maesi Caes will perform with remaining minis, Lilliana Ketchman and Elliana Walmsley in episode 5, titled New Kid on the Block, the spoiler website suggests. Maesi happens to join the team this week to replace Daviana Fletcher.

Here the official synopsis of episode 5 reads:

After the brutal dismissal of one dancer, Abby brings in a new dancer with an eccentric mom and gives her a challenging trio with the two minis. Abby encourages Brynn to lead Kalani and Kendall in their trio. The moms are fearful of ruining ALDC's winning streak when Abby assigns the first hip-hop routine since the elites walked out. Will they be able to bring home another win?

Maesi Caes will dance with Ketchman and Walmsley in a contemporary performance Birds Whisper, and it looks like she will not disappoint as they will place first in the junior division. Although the promo teases that Elliana Walmsley might get kicked out of ALDC in the upcoming episode, spoilers suggest exactly opposite.

Dance Moms season 7 episode 4 airs at 9 pm EST on Lifetime. You can live-stream the episode via My Lifetime. Watch the promo below.