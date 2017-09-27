Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller drama, will be back with episode 19 this Wednesday, September 27, at 10.50pm KST. This chapter will feature serial killer Kim Yong Cheol, popularly known as The Reaper, setting a trap for National Crime Investigation (NCI) Director Baek San.

A synopsis for the upcoming episode indicates that NCI team leader Kang Ki Hyung and his colleagues will once again fail to stop the culprit from executing his plans against the team. The highly trained profilers will probably compromise with the psychic killer.

But the problems for NCI officer Kim Hyun Joon and his friends does not end there. They will receive backlash from the public after the number of crimes rapidly increase in the city. Did The Reaper provoke people against the NCI team?

Check out a brief summary of Criminal Minds episode 19 below:

While the Reaper is leisurely sipping tea in a quiet cafe, he is approached by Kim Hyun Joon and Kang Ki Hyung with their guns drawn. Outside the cafe, NCI team and the police have the Reaper completely surrounded. Kang Ki Hyung questions the reaper about the whereabouts of director Baek San with whom they have lost contact. But rather than answering them, the reaper proposes a deal with the NCI team. Once again, the NCI team and Kang Ki Hyung are forced to play the Reaper's game. Meanwhile, there is a series of copycat crimes that are imitating the signatures of the cases NCI has solved so far, such as the case of Song Yoo Kyung who sent videos of the violent murders to the victims' parents, the spree-killing roadway-gunman case etc. Due to these copycat crimes, there is a furious public outcry against the NCI, threatening the very existence of the department and the team. The promo also takes viewers through the rivalry between NCI team and the serial killer.

Click here to watch Criminal Minds episode 19 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video-streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: