The Chilean government has declassified a video from two years ago that shows what is apparently an unidentified flying object (UFO) moving at speeds equal to its Navy helicopter. There have been several sightings of what people consider UFOs across the world, but rarely are they acknowledged by governments.

The Comité de Estudios de Fenómenos Aéreos Anómalos (CEFAA) or the Committee for the Study of Anomalous Aerial Phenomena — a Chilean government agency that studies paranormal and possible extraterrestrial encounters or evidence -- have categorised this one as an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, which could be just another term for UFO.

According to an official statement from CEFAA: "On November 11, 2014, a helicopter of the Chilean Navy (Airbus Cougar AS-532), equipped with an infrared high-definition FLIR camera, was patrolling in the coastal sector between the port of San Antonio and Quinteros a At 16:48 UTC, when the camera operator detected an unknown object, apparently flying at a constant speed similar to that of the helicopter, and moving forward."

This seems consistent with other UFO sightings, where the objects reportedly fly at speeds matching those of the aircraft they are being recorded from. Also, in most cases, the objects move closer to the human air vessels before disappearing.

The CEFAA has said in the statement that the encounter — which lasted for more than 10 minutes — was confirmed by both the helicopter pilot and the camera operator. They then reportedly tried to confirm the existence of the object with the local Air Traffic Control (ATC), but the ATC said it did not detect any such object on the radar.

The ATC also did not detect any other airplane or weather balloon in the area, debunking theories that this might have been a man-made vessel. Other theories on what it could have been have also been debunked, given the altitude at which it was flying and other such metrics.

The helicopter crew then reportedly tried to hail the object over known radio frequencies, but received no reply. The object then reportedly disappeared in the clouds before the helicopter crew could make out more of its details.

Watch the declassified video here: