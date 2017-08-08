The tvN romantic fantasy drama Bride Of The Water God aka The Bride of Habaek will be back with episode 12 this Tuesday, August 8, at 10.50pm KST. This chapter will probably feature the breakup between Habaek and Yoon So Ah.

It could be really hard for the neuro psychiatrist to call it quits with the water god. But after hearing some shocking details from Moora about the complicated relationship between her ancestors and the male protagonist, the female lead might split with him.

The promo shows a conversation between the goddess and the descendant, wherein the former tells the latter, "Do whatever it takes to convince him. If Habaek does not become the king, he might as well be nothing."

Also read Criminal Minds episode 5 preview

So, Yoon So Ah asks Moora, "What do you really want to say?" and she replies, "Please don't block his way." The female lead then informs the goddess that the water god confessed his love to her.

The video also features a conversation between the onscreen couple. When the water god tries to rekindle the romance with the female lead, she chases him away. "Please go back. Please return to where you belong. Let's part ways here," the descendant says in the footage.

The male protagonist tells the female lead, "I realised that you sincerely wish for me to return" and walks away. "Why did I bother to tell her that I'll protect her? Why I did make a promise that I cannot keep?" he keeps thinking.

Meanwhile, the Korean drama lovers believe that the female lead will team up with Shin Hooye in the upcoming episodes. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 86 percent of the participants claimed that they are looking forward to a collaboration between the resort CEO and the neuropsychiatrist.

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episode 12 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: