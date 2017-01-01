The second match of the day sees the Perth Scorchers take on defending champions Sydney Thunder at the WACA, who currently sit at the bottom of the league table after losing their first three matches of the tournament.

Check out the Big bash League Schedule

The Perth Scorchers will be looking for another win as they look to close the gap on the Brisbane Heat at the top of the table. The Scorchers will be pleased with the last performance against the Melbourne Renegades, which saw them chase down a total of 148 with four wickets remaining. Michael Klinger stole the show for the Scorchers as his 72 runs off 52 balls played a key factor in their victory. Ian Bell is another batsman the Scorchers will turn to for runs after the Englishman made a bright start to this season of the Big Bash League.

The Perth Scorchers bowling has been decent so far and they will be looking to Mitchell Johnson and Andrew Tye once again to pick up wickets as they look for another win. The Scorchers will be with Aston Agar and Hilton Cartwright for this match after the two were called up to the Australian squad to face Pakistan. Cameron Bancroft and James Murihead will replace the duo for this match.

The Sydney Thunder have no doubt been struggling this season and a main reason for that is that they miss the experience of Michael Hussy and Jacques Kallis this season. They have also missed the service of Usman Khawaja who has been with the Australian national team. Their captain, Shane Watson who made his much awaited comeback in their last match was clearly still struggling to find his feet after he got out on a duck and dropped a crucial catch in the final over of the game against the Brisbane Heat.

The Sydney Thunder really need a new a game plan going into this game because nothing seems to be working right now. Ryan Gibson, Andre Russell and Shane Watson will all have to put in an impressive innings with the bat if the Thunder want to avoid a fourth straight loss. While the likes of Pat Cummins, Fawad Ahmed and Chris Green all managed to pick up 2 wickets in their loss against the Heat, they will need to be tighter with the ball and concede less runs. The Sydney Thunder really need a win in this match and need to pick up some quick points if they want to defend their title.

Squads:

Perth Scorchers: Adam Voges (c), Ian Bell, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, James Muirhead, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey.

Sydney Thunder: Shane Watson (c), Fawad Ahmed, Aiden Blizzard, Pat Cummins, Ryan Gibson, Chris Green, Jay Lenton, Clint McKay, Eoin Morgan, Kurtis Patterson, Ben Rohrer, Andre Russell, Gurinder Sandhu

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder is set to start at 18:15 local (10:15 GMT | 15:45 IST)

Where to watch

India: Star Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Australia: TV: Network Ten. Live Streaming: Bigbash.com.au

United Kingdom:Sky Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

South Africa: Supersport