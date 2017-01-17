The Melbourne Stars take on the Brisbane Heat in a top of the table clash in the Big Bash League and both teams will be determined to get a win in this match with a place at the top of the table up for grabs. The match is set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground later today.

The Melbourne Stars currently occupy the top spot with the Brisbane Heat in second place with both teams winning four matches from a possible six with the Heat trailing the Stars on net run rate statistics.

The Melbourne Stars will be really confident heading into this match considering they are on a three match winning streak at the moment. Even though Brisbane Heat might prove to be a tougher opponent that the Perth Scorchers, the home team have a strong batting and bowling line up and given that they finished as runners up last season they will be even more determined to go all the way this season.

The likes of Rob Quiney and Marcus Stoinis will once again be charged with getting runs for the Stars. Along with them, Kevin Pietersen, who has been in excellent form since joining the Melbourne Stars will once again be expected to get a big score as they look to secure top spot in the Big Bash League Standings.

The likes of Michael Beer, Ben Hilfenhaus and Scott Boland will lead the line with the ball for the Stars as they look to maintain their three-match winning run. Good news for the Stars heading into this match is that leg spinner Adam Zampa will be back in the team after he was released from international duty by Australia.

After finishing bottom of the table on the last two occasions, the Brisbane Heat have really turned things around this season sitting in second place at the moment. With two matches remaining for the Heat, they need win just one of them to book a place a place in the semifinal but they will be without their captain Brendon McCullum after he was banned following a second violation of the over rate rules.

Joe Burns has been named as captain in place of McCullum, but the Australian batsman has not had the best of tournaments so far scoring just one half century this season. Burns will really have to step up his performance with the bat and inspire his teammates this match as they look to seal the top spot in the league standings. Along with him they have the likes of Alex Ross and Ben Cutting who can be lethal with the bat when required.

Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson will be the two bowlers the Heat will look to for wickets. Even though the duo is not known internationally, they have really made a name for themselves in this season of the Big Bash League.

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat is set to start at 19:40 local (08:40 GMT | 14:10 IST)

Where to watch

India: Star Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Australia: TV: Network Ten. Live Streaming: Bigbash.com.au

United Kingdom: Sky Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

South Africa: Supersport