The Big Bang Theory will be back on CBS this Thursday, and Season 10 episode 14 will see a strain in Penny and Leonard's marriage caused by her brother Randall's visit. The episode will be aired on CBS at 8 pm ET and it can also be watched online via CBS' app.

Leonard and Penny haven't been doing too well, and their constant fights had Sheldon wondering if the couple was heading for a divorce. According to a taping report of the episode available on The Big Bang Theory Wikia, Leonard and Penny will start fighting after her father asks her to get her brother a job interview, and Penny fails to discuss with her husband, the possibility of Randall moving in with them.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see Raj reconnecting with his ex-girlfriends to find out why none of his relationships worked. They are sympathetic to his worries, but they conclude he is too needy and pushy and that only a person such as Howard would be perfect for him.

As for Sheldon, he will be busy experimenting with a machine that helps him understand the emotional state of his friends.

The synopsis for The Emotion Detection Automation reads: "Sheldon learns about an MIT invention that can help read people's emotions and decides to test it. Meanwhile, Leonard has trouble hiding his emotions when Penny announces her brother is going to visit; and Raj gathers former girlfriends to ask for their dating advice."

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays on CBS.