The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 are here. Haven't heard of that award before? Well, it's not your fault. As a matter of fact, this is the first time the football body is coming out with this unique award ceremony.

This happened after FIFA ended their association with the France Football magazine, who over the years came out with the FIFA Ballon D'Or award. [Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d'Or]

Good news for the footballers is that the award ceremonies have multiplied and now they have more trophies to decorate their cabinets.

Read: Cristiano will again pip Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to take home the Best Fifa Men's Player 2016.

How is the voting done

- 25% votes from national team captains.

- 25% votes from national team coaches.

- 25% votes from fans via an online ballot system.

- 25% votes from select representatives from the media.

Timeline of the votes

November 4 - November 22, 2016.

List of awards given out

The Best Fifa Men's Player

The Best Fifa Women's Player

The Best Fifa Men's Coach

The Best Fifa Women's Coach

The Fifa Fair Play Award

The Fifa Puskás Award

The Fifa Fan Award

Fifa Fifpro World11

Schedule of the award ceremony

Date: January 9.

Time: 6:30 pm CET (5:30 pm GMT, 11 pm IST).

Venue: TPC Studios, Zurich, Switzerland.

Award hosts: Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl.

Where to watch live

Live streaming - YouTube.

Live updates - FIFA website.