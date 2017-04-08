One of the most exciting matches in the German club football league calendar is here. The battle between the mighty Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund takes place Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Seven matches remain for Bayern and Dortmund this season in the league and despite the battle between these German giants being a top-of-the-table clash for the past few seasons, the 2016-17 German league season has thrown up quite a few surprises.

The likes of RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim emerged major title contenders this season but from the way it looks at the moment, none but Bayern look the champions, yet again.

So what special can we see in the first Der Klassiker of 2017?

Both forward Thomas Muller and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer are ruled out of the match owing to injuries, and it remains to be seen if Dortmund, who boasts off an attacking firepower in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, can inflict any damage on the hosts' defence.

Dortmund, too, do not have the best lineup available to them for the key match as hotshots Marco Reus (match fitness), Mario Gotze (metabolic illness), Andre Schurrle (ankle) and Erik Durm (muscle strain) are out / doubtful for the match.

Expected starting XI

Bayern: Ulreich; Lahm (c), Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Thiago, Ribery; Lewandowski.

Dortmund: Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis (c), Bartra, Schmelzer; Weigl; Pulisic, Kagawa, Castro, Dembele; Aubameyang.

Match schedule

Date: April 8

Time: 4:30 pm GMT (10 pm IST)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Where to watch live

India: TV - Star Sports Select HD2. Live streaming - unavailable.

UK: TV - BT Sport ESPN. Live streaming - BT Sport Live.

USA: TV - Fox Sports 1. Live streaming - Fox Soccer2Go.

Germany: TV - Sky Bundesliga 1/HD. Live streaming - Sky Go Deutschland.

Live scores: Bundesliga twitter, Bayern twitter, Dortmund twitter.