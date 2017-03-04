Batman star Christian Bale will be sharing screen space with Guatemalan-American actor Oscar Isaac, who is popularly known for his role as Poe Dameron in Star Wars film series, in upcoming historical movie The Promise.

An official trailer of the Terry George film has been released and it focuses on a love triangle between American journalist Christopher, Armenian-born French woman Ana and Armenian medical student Michael.

While Bale portrays the American journalist, the Star Wars actor features as the medical student and French Canadian actress-cum-model will play the role of Ana in The Promise, which is slated to release in the US on April 21.

The promo for the historical film begins with a war scene. It shows the two protagonists setting aside their differences and helping each other. The clip then features a flashback sequence between the Batman star and Spanish-born Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho.

Through the promo, the viewers get to know more about the lead characters and how their life change after the war breaks out. The female lead seems to be a stubborn lady, who believes in helping others and protecting people in her country. For Michael and Christopher, it's more like a struggle for survival.

The Terry George film revolves around the various challenges faced by Michael after Ottoman Empire decides to round up Armenians. He seeks help from Christopher and Ana to protect his family from the Ottoman army.

Other cast members of The Promise include Shohreh Aghdashloo, Abel Folk, Andrew Tarbet, Angela Sarafyan, Armin Amiri, Marwan Kenzari, Igal Naor, Garen Boyajian, Kvork Malikyan, Numan Acar, Roman Mitichyan, Jean Reno, Tom Hollander, Jean Claude Ricquebourg, James Cromwell, Alicia Borrachero and Milene Mayer Gutierrez.

Watch The Promise trailer below: