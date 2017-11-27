Khulna Titans have been one of the best teams in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017: They sit on top of the table.

It is their consistent effort that has helped them win big matches, and the Titans will be eager to further strengthen their lead at the top when they face Rajshahi Kings at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.

The Kings, on the contrary, have not been able to get their game going in BPL 2017. They are struggling at the second-last position with three wins from eight matches. They will look to move up the table with a win over Titans, but the Kings are aware of the tough task of beating the in-form Titans.

Both teams come into this match with a win under their belt. The Titans beat Rangpur Riders while the Kings got the better off Comilla Victorians. Hence, the match could prove to be an interesting affair in Chittagong.

The Titans will be super confident with the likes of Mahmudullah , Rilee Rossouw, Carlos Brathwaite and Junaid Khan in their ranks. All of them are genuine match-winners, capable of cleaning up the Kings.

The Kings look an even more dangerous side, but their stars have not been able to play consistent cricket, leading to their poor standing in BPL 2017.

Players such as Dwayne Smith, Darren Sammy, James Franklin, Luke Wright, Mushfiqur Rahim needs to get their A game to beat the table-topping Titans. They will also be plotting revenge as the Titans beat Kings in their last head-to-head encounter.

Can the Kings stop the Titans from completing a double?