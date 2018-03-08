Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker, continues to taunt its Dominar 400 rival, the Royal Enfield, in its 'Haathi Mat Palo' ads. We have seen a series of the famous 'Haathi Mat Palo' ads playing out on television screens and online platforms since February and now, there comes a new one.

Not surprisingly, the target of the Bajaj Dominar 400 ad remains the same -- the Royal Enfield. However, the Chennai-based niche bike maker is apparently unperturbed by the taunts. The company hasn't responded to the ad series officially. But Bajaj seems to be enjoying the one-sided ad war.

A quick glance at the latest Bajaj Dominar 400 'Haathi Mat Palo' ad highlights its advanced LED headlamps while the Royal Enfield cruisers still carry their same old round headlamps. The advertisement that shows hipsters on elephants (apparently used to depict the Royal Enfield riders) can be seen groping in the dark with torchlights while the Bajaj-Dominar 400 makes its way through the jungle unchallenged. This is the 4th in the 'Haathi Mat Palo' ad series. It was first launched in August 2017 and its next series hit the television screens in February this year.

The Bajaj Dominar 400, which was launched in the country in December 2016, sells 1500 to 2000 units per month. Royal Enfield, on the other hand, still holds over 80 percent of the market share in the cruiser segment and sells around 50,000 units per month.

In January 2018, Bajaj launched the new 2018 models of its cruiser, the Dominar 400 in India. Priced at Rs 1.42 lakh for the non-ABS version and Rs 1.56 lakh for the ABS version (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the Dominar 400 gets three new colors in the latest version. It also features Gold Dust alloy wheels now. The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds.