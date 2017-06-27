All India Bakchod (AIB) has come up with some new videos that have gone viral on social media. Titled as "AIB: Honest Engineering Campus Placements", AIB took some serious sarcastic jibes at the entire engineering education system in the country, of course with a lot of humour.

There are three parts of the story that primarily revolve around three characters named Over Achiever (Rahul Subramanian), Average (Naveen Polishetty) and Failure (Kumar Varun). Yes, the characters have been named according to their performance during the engineering course.

Like most other AIB videos, these latest creations are also filled with many funny punch lines (many a times coupled with expletives). However, the main intention behind the videos is to showcase the faulty system of engineering education and the high societal expectations on the students which further add to the burden, and the team has certainly hit the bull's eye.

The first two parts of "AIB: Honest Engineering Campus Placements" are full of sarcasm and wit, but it is the last part of the series that actually hits the message hard. Hyderabad-based actor Naveen Polishetty got instant fame with his performance in the series.

"I'm being floored by compliments all around, my parents in their respective Whatsapp groups received forwards of the video. People who've ignored me all along have been calling me for meetings; there have been calls from leading production houses too. I still feel somebody is playing a prank on me," Naveen told The Hindu in an interview.

Also, all the members of the team have come from an engineering background, which further makes it more interesting and authentic. Check the videos here and share your views in the comments section.