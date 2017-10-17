The MBC romantic comedy drama — 20th Century Boy And Girl — will be back with episodes 7 and 8 this Tuesday, October 17, at 10 PM KST. These episodes will feature a reunion between Gong Ji Won and his high school friends.

When Sa Jin Jin informed her friends. Han A Reum and Jang Young Shim, that their childhood friend is back in town, they were really surprised. The only thing they were curious to know about him was his marital status.

The female lead and her friends searched online for the investment banker's personal details. They found a wedding picture of him and came to a conclusion that he is already married. And the actress started ignoring him.

Although the onscreen couple met each other several times and Gong Ji Won tried to rekindle their romance with his former lover, Sa Jin Jin continued to ignore him. Will they get back together again?

The promo for episodes 7 and 8 of '20th Century Boy And Girl' teases a happy reunion for the four childhood friends. It shows the male protagonist telling his ex-girlfriend that he is really happy to meet her again. "Are you angry? But I'm glad to see you again after so long," he says in the footage.

The video also shows the actress' mother inviting the investment banker to stay with them for a few days. "I think you must stay with us for a while," she says. The clip then takes the viewers through a flashback sequence and shows the female lead thanking her lover for something.

The promo even hints at a collaboration between Sa Jin Jin and Anthony for an upcoming show. In the video, the actress informs her manager that she is willing to do anything for someone like Anthony.

The footage then teases a blossoming romance between Han A Reum and the co-pilot. During the team dinner, the co-pilot says, "Age is not important. Sometimes you are just happy to be with someone." His statement makes the flight attendant very happy and she starts to admire him.

Watch the trailer below:

Click here to watch 20th Century Boy And Girl episodes 7 and 8 live online tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. The premiere episodes of the Korean mini-series will also be available online on various streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.