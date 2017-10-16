20th Century Boy And Girl, the Korean mini-series, will focus on the blossoming romance between Sa Jin Jin and Gong Ji Won in episodes 5 and 6. These episodes will air on MBC this Monday, October 16, at 10 pm KST.

The actress was really excited to meet her former lover several years after their breakup. But the excitement may not last for long as the promo shows her hearing something shocking about him.

The flight attendant, Han A-reum, informs the female lead that her ex-boyfriend is already married. It reminds her of a conversation she had with him. "Let's grab dinner sometime. I want to introduce you to someone," he tells her.

Sa Jin Jin believes that Gong Ji Won wants to introduce his wife to her. So, she decides to ignore him. But it could be a misunderstanding created by her best friend because the promo shows the male protagonist trying to rekindle a romance with his former lover. The investment banker takes the actress for a movie and gives her a bunch of red roses.

Click here to watch 20th Century Boy And Girl episodes 5 and 6 live online tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. The premiere episodes of the Korean mini-series will also be available online on various streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Huayi Brothers production company revealed that the romance between Sa Jin Jin and Gong Ji Won will be little awkward in the beginning. "Because the two [characters] were best friends and were separated unexpectedly for a long time before reuniting, they will be awkward sometimes and bickering in other times," Soompi quoted the representative.