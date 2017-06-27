After Rise of the Planet of The Apes in 2011 and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014, the third sequel in the Planet of the Apes franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes, is all geared up for its theatrical release.

War for the Planet of the Apes tells the story of Caesar and his gang of apes who are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

The sequel features Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Terry Notary, Amiah Miller, and Karin Konoval, and is slated for release on July 14, 2017.

Here's what the critics are saying about the movie.

Variety

If you already find yourself on the side of the "Apes" enthusiasts (a fittingly militant lot), then "War" will likely be a mind-blowing experience, upping the ante via both its bleeding-edge visual effects and the grim self-seriousness of Reeves' approach. But not everyone is eager to cheer the annihilation of their own species — or to be told that we've squandered our time here on earth and that it's time to turn the planet over to a more evolved species.

The Guardian

Perhaps it is absurd to attribute charisma to a character who is an amalgam of digital fabrication and flesh-and-blood reality but that is what Serkis/Caesar has: he genuinely does look like a careworn military leader, bowed by age, coarsened by violence, haunted by loss, but still physically strong and with a natural aptitude for command

War for the Planet of the Apes has its own sense of purpose; it does not get distracted with tricksy or self-aware Statue of Liberty moments, either ones of their own or variations on the original.

IndieWire

For large stretches of time, "War for the Planet of the Apes" is simply a marvel of morbid imagery rarely seen in this kind of American movie. The prison, with its weary, bloodied apes shivering in the ruthless cold, looks like a Siberian gulag crossed with the world's saddest zoo. It's just disturbing enough to make the plot for an uprising gain renewed urgency, even as we've seen variations on it before.

Deadline

Under Reeves' superb guidance, the film has much to say about our times including politics, race, empathy for others and so much more. Michael Seresin's cinematography is stunning, as is a perfectly pitched musical score from Michael Giacchino, one of his best. Serkis is commanding and moving as Caesar, taking this piece of acting way beyond use of the tools of makeup and effects.

IGN

Fortunately, Dawn director Matt Reeves has returned along with Dawn writer Mark Bomback to craft the further adventures of Andy Serkis' Caesar.

War for the Planet of the Apes is an excellent closing act to this rebooted trilogy, but also one that does enough world-building that the series can potentially continue from here – and it's a rare case where, after three movies, we're left wanting more.