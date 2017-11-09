Nawazuddin Siddiqui got a lot of fame alongside Salman Khan in movies like Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But now these two will lock horns on December 22 with their films – Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai and Nawazuddin's Monsoon Shootout.

While other actors and filmmakers didn't take a risk to release their film anywhere near to Salman Khan movie, Nawaz seemed to have taken a big risk. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali is releasing Padmavati on December 1.

We think Nawaz and the makers of Monsoon Shootout are not doing justice to their film by releasing on the same day. Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai will be a hit at any cost. Don't you think?

The Ali Abbas Zafar movie not only brings the sequel of the blockbuster movie, Ek Tha Tiger, but also brings Katrina Kaif and Salman back on-screen after five years.

It looks like the makers of Monsoon Shootout knew this thing, but they have a reason to choose this release date.

"No other date is available before that. Besides, after December 22, there are no releases for two weeks and the makers want to cash in on that. Also, the audience for the Salman-starrer and Monsoon Shootout is completely different, so there won't be any clash as such," a source told DNA.

The fun fact is that Nawaz was reportedly offered a prominent role in Tiger Zinda Hai, but he couldn't bag the movie due to date issues. Now, he will be seen locking horns with the same flick.

Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai has already increased the curiosity among fans. The trailer, which released recently, went viral and the posters have already won hearts. This movie will have high octane action sequence with an amazing chemistry between Salman and Katrina.