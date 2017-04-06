Baahubali: The Conclusion (Baahubali 2) – starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah – has been creating waves and millions of fans are eagerly waiting for April 28 when SS Rajamouli's film hits theatres.

The film, which is the sequel to Baahubali that created history with its massive box office collection, will release in four languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The Hindi dialogues and lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir, who also worked in the first instalment of the film.

In an interview with DNA, Muntashir said that over time, the viewers have become smarter and don't watch films in translated language. Mani Ratnam's Bombay (1995) was the last Tamil film to be translated into Hindi.

Hence, the biggest challenge while dubbing Baahubali 2 in Hindi was to synchronise the lips with the dialogues so that the viewers get the feel of watching a Hindi movie and not a dubbed one. To maintain this quality, they had to have a plethora of words and not just feed directly translated words that could divert the attention of the audience from the film.

"There has to be synchronicity in the dialogues and the lips. The biggest challenge was to match the lips. If you have noticed, most critics wrote that it never sounded or felt like a dubbed film as I have tried my level best to match the lips. This requires having a plethora of words at your command. Just feeding translated words does not have the same impact," he told the daily.

"Devika Bahudhanam (the line producer) helped me a lot in this. She guided me at every junction. For both films, we have evolved a lingo and new sounds for the characters. We're also maintaining the purity of the language and have been able to match 85 percent to the dialogues and lip-synching."

Muntashir further said that he and his team had to keep in mind that the Hindi dialogues sound dramatic yet not contemporary.