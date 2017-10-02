Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors joined the sub- Rs 10 lakh compact SUV party last month with the launch of Nexon. The compact SUV has been priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to base XE petrol version to Rs 9.44 lakh for the top end XZ+ dual tone variant ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Nexon stand out from its rivals with a coupe-ish stance. Beefier wheel arches, stretched grille and lot of cuts and creases on body panels lend a lot of character to Nexon. However, if you are up to add some glamour to your Nexon, Tata Motors has an array of options on offer.

Following are the detailed list of accessories with the price.

Accessory Variants available Price (Mumbai) Reverse parking sensors XE, XM Rs 4,000 Camera with display XE, XM Rs 5,700 Camera with sensors and display XE,XM Rs 7,600 Heads-up display and TPMS XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 16,000 Alloy wheels XE, XM, XT Rs 33,500 Puddle lamps with T logo projection XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 1,200 Illuminated front logo XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 2,800 Chrome door handles XZ+ Rs 1,200 Chrome garnish on headlamps, tail-lamps XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 2,700 Illuminated scuff plates XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 2,100 LED reading light XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 900 Mud flaps XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 710 Rubber mats XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 2,700 Blaupunkt Video Recorder (dash cam) XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 5,000 Various seat upholstery XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 7,300 – 7,600 Child seat XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 50,000 Front corner sensors XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 3,700 Camera display on inside rear view mirror XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 14,000 Side step and brackets XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 3,600 – 11,000 Body cover XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 3,700 DRLs XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 15,000 Vacuum cleaner XE, XM, XT, XZ+ Rs 1,000 Teflon coating (1 year warranty) - Rs 5,000

Under the bonnet of the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine from the Revotron series or a 1.5-litre diesel mill from the Revotorq series. Both engines come mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Source: Autocar