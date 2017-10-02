Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors joined the sub- Rs 10 lakh compact SUV party last month with the launch of Nexon. The compact SUV has been priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to base XE petrol version to Rs 9.44 lakh for the top end XZ+ dual tone variant ex-showroom, Delhi.
The Nexon stand out from its rivals with a coupe-ish stance. Beefier wheel arches, stretched grille and lot of cuts and creases on body panels lend a lot of character to Nexon. However, if you are up to add some glamour to your Nexon, Tata Motors has an array of options on offer.
Following are the detailed list of accessories with the price.
|Accessory
|Variants available
|Price (Mumbai)
|Reverse parking sensors
|XE, XM
|Rs 4,000
|Camera with display
|XE, XM
|Rs 5,700
|Camera with sensors and display
|XE,XM
|Rs 7,600
|Heads-up display and TPMS
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 16,000
|Alloy wheels
|XE, XM, XT
|Rs 33,500
|Puddle lamps with T logo projection
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 1,200
|Illuminated front logo
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 2,800
|Chrome door handles
|XZ+
|Rs 1,200
|Chrome garnish on headlamps, tail-lamps
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 2,700
|Illuminated scuff plates
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 2,100
|LED reading light
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 900
|Mud flaps
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 710
|Rubber mats
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 2,700
|Blaupunkt Video Recorder (dash cam)
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 5,000
|Various seat upholstery
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 7,300 – 7,600
|Child seat
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 50,000
|Front corner sensors
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 3,700
|Camera display on inside rear view mirror
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 14,000
|Side step and brackets
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 3,600 – 11,000
|Body cover
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 3,700
|DRLs
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 15,000
|Vacuum cleaner
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|Rs 1,000
|Teflon coating (1 year warranty)
|-
|Rs 5,000
Under the bonnet of the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine from the Revotron series or a 1.5-litre diesel mill from the Revotorq series. Both engines come mated to six-speed manual transmission.
The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.
