Apple MacBooks are great, but they certainly come at a very steep price, just like any other Apple product. While there's no surprise there, the 2017 MacBook lineup did little to help PC owners upgrade without having to write a big cheque.

What if Apple realized its high prices for the new MacBooks are getting in the way of sales? Regardless of that, Apple's 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is available at a lower than usual price if buyers are willing to meet Apple mid-way.

Apple's popular refurbished store, where products are sold at a lower price, got new additions on Thursday. The 13-inch MacBook Pro in both silver and space grey colour options can be bought from the official Apple refurbished store while saving some dollars.

The entry-level MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Retina Display is listed for $1,529, saving you $270 on the MSRP. This is also the first time a product has made it to the refurbished store in the same year that it was launched. But we couldn't find the 15-inch 2017 MacBook Pro being listed on the refurbished store just yet.

Apple's refurbished store easily knocks off 15-16 percent on the original price of MacBooks. Older models get treated with better discounts than the newer ones, which is a natural case.

How good are Apple's refurbished products?

In addition to MacBooks, Apple also lists iPhones, iPads, iPods, and Apple TVs for sale in its refurbished stores. All refurbished products sold by Apple are tested and certified by the company and come with 1 year warranty. The products are retained to the best of their conditions, packed in a fresh white box and include power adapters as well as cords. Shipping and returns are free on all refurbished Apple products. So it's safe to say that you are not losing out too much by going with a refurbished product to save a few bucks.