There are a number of drinks and other products in the market that claim to boost your metabolism. But the effectiveness of these products is, however, questionable. What goes without saying is that natural foods are the best. If you didn't know, these vitamins and nutrients- rich foods can actually boost your metabolism and give your body the sustenance it needs.

So, to end your confusion, we bring to you some nutrient-rich food items that you need to include in your diet to increase metabolism:

Beans

Beans are loaded with dietary fibre which lowers the insulin levels and improves insulin sensitivity over time. It, in turn, helps your body to store less fat. It serves as an excellent food for boosting metabolism.

Oily fish

Oily fishes such as salmon and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids reduce resistance to leptin- a hormone that helps in determining how fast fat is burned. It also balances blood sugar and helps in reducing inflammation and both of them helps in regulating metabolism. So, oily fish is a great choice for boosting your metabolism.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts contain essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin C that will speed up your metabolism. Apart from it, they also have high water and fibre content, this combination increases the ability of the body to burn fat. So, now you know that your mother's advice to add more veggies to your diet is actually helpful.

Hot peppers

You may have heard that spicy foods help in boosting your metabolism and it is true. The compound, capsaicin that makes peppers hot helps your body burn more energy. It even curbs your hunger for at least three hours after you eat. It serves as an excellent food for increasing metabolism.

Berries

Berries stabilize the glucose levels and decrease the body fat content showing beneficial effects on metabolism. Apart from it, eating red berries also have a positive impact on cardiovascular health.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are great for digestion. They are low in sugar and contain an antioxidant that helps in lower your blood sugar response after meals. The vitamin C in citrus fruits helps in faster metabolism.