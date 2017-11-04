Walmart India Pvt. Ltd, the local arm of the world's largest retailer, is set to open 30 stores in the next three years, a top company executive said.

The US retail giant is planning to add 5-7 stores in the next calendar year even as it begins piloting so called "dark stores" or fulfilment centres for retailers, stockists and kirana stores buying from it, said Krish Iyer, president and chief executive officer of Walmart India.

Walmart currently has 21 'Best Price' modern wholesale stores in India.

The company inaugurated its first fulfilment centre in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai and a second one will be launched in Lucknow.

Walmart's competitors are German retailer Metro Cash & Carry and UK wholesaler Booker Group.

