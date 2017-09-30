Have you booked Tesla Motors' mass market sedan, Model 3? The bookings have already crossed 5 lakh all over the world and you may have to wait for long since the full-scale production of Model 3 is yet to start. Interestingly, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk's mother is also waiting for Model 3.

Familial connections are apparently not enough to jump the line to get Tesla Model 3. In an interview with The New York Times, Elon Musk's mother Maye said that she is yet to get keys of her Model 3 yet. "I haven't gotten the 3 yet. I'm at around 300,000. Even though I have good connections, I can't jump the line," the publication quoted Maye as saying.

Tesla Motors kick-started delivery of Model 3 in July by handing over keys of first 30 units to Tesla employees or those with close connections to the company. Priced at $35,000 (Rs 23 lakh), Model 3's production is set to touch over 1,500 units by September-end. Musk is optimistic that Tesla will be able to scale up production to 20,000 Model 3 cars per month by 2017-end. If the production increase goes as planned, Maye will be getting her Model 3 sometime mid-2018 or later.

Reports claim Model 3 fetches an average of 1,800 new orders a day. If you book a Model 3 now, you are supposed to wait 12 to 18 months to get behind the steering wheel. A new order will get their vehicle only by end of 2018 or early 2019. On the flipside, about 63,000 people have cancelled their Model 3 pre-orders, reports Recode. The mounting waiting period is the culprit behind cancellations.

Model 3 is one of the most practical electric cars around. It comes in five seats and four doors layout. As for performance, Model 3 will run from standstill to 100kmph in less than six seconds and comes with the range of 346km in one full charge.

Source: NYTimes