The guessing game around the title of Mani Ratnam's next movie with Silambarasan aka Simbu will come to an end as the makers are set to announce the details on Friday, February 9.

Mani Ratnam-Simbu's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam first look poster is here

"#ManiRatnam - #STR film: The official announcement with the First Look, Title & Starcast at 5pm today.. Waiting!1 reply 27 retweets 103 likes," industry insider Kaushik LM tweeted.

Earlier, there was a buzz that the first look along with the title will be announced on February 3, on the occasion of Simbu's birthday, but there was no update from the makers. It disappointed the fans last week.

What we know so far

It is a multi-starrer in which Simbu, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in lead roles. Prakash Raj and Jayasudha are also part of the supporting cast.

The movie is funded by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. The shooting is expected to begin this month.

Mani Ratnam's favorite AR Rahman is scoring music for the movie, while Santhosh Sivan will handle the cinematography.

The movie comes at a crucial stage for Simbu and Mani Ratnam, whose careers have gone downhill over the last few years due to a few unsuccessful movies at the box office. The fans are hoping that the latest venture will give them the much-needed hit.

