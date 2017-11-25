Former batsman VVS Laxman has picked his "Test Dream XI" which has only two Indians in it. His team is batting-heavy and includes the current best batsmen in the longer format.

43-year-old Laxman's side was unveiled on the official Twitter handle of "Star Sports". He has chosen seven world-class batsmen who are currently dominating.

As expected Indian captain Virat Kohli has made the cut and the other Indian is a bowler - offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia's left-hander David Warner and right-handed Hashim Amla of South Africa are the openers while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is slotted at number three.

Kohli has been positioned at his usual number four position followed by England skipper Joe Root. Australian captain Steve Smith is at six while AB de Villiers takes up the big gloves and is at seven.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Ashwin and Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood complete the line-up. There was no captain named. However, there are four national skippers (Kohli, Williamson, Root and Smith) in the team.

Root and Smith are currently involved in the Ashes Test series 2017 in Australia. The opening Test is being played at Brisbane's Gabba. Today (November 25), Smith hit his 21st Test century, on the third day of the match.

Laxman played 134 Tests and 86 ODIs for India. He is now a TV commentator.

Here is VVS Laxman's Test Dream XI

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Hashim Amla (South Africa)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Virat Kohli (India)

5. Joe Root (England)

6. Steve Smith (Australia)

7. AB de Villiers (South Africa) (wicketkeeper)

8. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

9. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

11. Josh Hazlewood (Australia)