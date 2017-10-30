Ram Pothineni's Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (VOZ/Unnadi Okate Zindagi) has made decent collections at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It has inched closer to Rs 20 crore mark in three days.

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi was released in a record number of screens on October 27 amidst huge hype and expectations.

The movie made a superb collection at the worldwide box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for Ram, beating the records of his previous films.

Following strong word-of-mouth, the Ram Pothineni, Anupama and Lavanya-starrer remained rock-steady at the ticket counters on the following days.

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi collected approximately Rs 14 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1.50 crore in Karnataka, Rs 1 crore across the rest of India and Rs 1.90 crore in the US in three days.

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi collected approximately Rs 17.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

The movie has beaten the record of Nenu Sailaja, which was the highest grossing film in the opening weekend for Ram with a collection of Rs 14.90 crore.

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 15 crore and its worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 22 crore.

The movie has earned Rs 10.80 crore for its distributors in three days and recovered 49.09 percent of their investments. The film is expected to return the remaining amount in the coming days.

Here are the prices of the theatrical rights and area-wise earnings of Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.

These are estimated numbers and may not match the actual figures. All the numbers are in crore rupees.