Swedish carmaker Volvo has unveiled its smallest and newest SUV, the XC40 after a series of leaked images spread across the internet last week. The third SUV model after the flagship XC90 and XC60, the XC has been unveiled in Milan, Italy.

"The XC40 is our first entry in the small SUV segment, broadening the appeal of the Volvo brand and moving it in a new direction," said Hakan Samuelsson, president and chief executive. "It represents a fresh, creative and distinctive new member of the Volvo line-up. So it only feels natural to reveal the XC40 here in Milan, a buzzing European hotspot for fashion, art, design and lifestyle."

The design of XC40, as expected, has been extracted from the 40 Series concepts revealed last year. On the whole, the XC40 looks like a scaled-down version of the flagship XC90 SUV. However, Volvo designers have also given unique detailing to lend the compact SUV a separate stance. Signature Volvo bits, like Thor's hammer styled headlamp and Christmas tree tail lights, have been retained.

The new XC40 is the first model based on Volvo Cars' new modular vehicle architecture (CMA), which will underpin all other upcoming cars in the 40 Series including fully electrified vehicles. Co-developed within Geely, the CMA is a scaled-down version of the SPA architecture that underpins the new S90 and XC90.

Safety and driver assistance are key aspects of every Volvo models and the XC40 is not an exception. The small SUV is loaded with Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with brake support and the 360-degree camera depending upon the model.

From the start of production, the XC40 will be available with a D4 diesel or a T5 petrol four-cylinder Drive-E powertrain. Further powertrain options, including a hybridised as well as a pure electric version, will be added later. The XC40 will also be the first Volvo model to be available with Volvo Cars' new 3-cylinder engine.

Volvo XC40 is India-bound and the launch of the model is expected in mid-2018. Likely to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh, the XC 40 will go up against Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA in India.