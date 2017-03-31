Volkswagen's upcoming SUV the Tiguan is now being featured on the company's India website with the 'coming soon' tag. The Tiguan, which has already hit the assembly line at its plant in Aurangabad, is expected to go on sale in India by May.

The Tiguan was first showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo in 2016 and its introduction this year will mark Volkswagen's presence in the growing SUV segment. Based on the MQB platform, Tiguan is expected be priced at around Rs 25 lakh in India. When launched, Tiguan will be pitted against Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Chevrolet Trailblazer and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq. Volkswagen is expected to open the bookings for Tiguan soon.

In terms of dimensions, the Tiguan measures 4,486mm in length, 1,839mm in width and 2,095mm in height and comes with a wheelbase of 2,677mm. The new Tiguan is 60mm longer and 30mm wider and is lighter by 50k. The wheelbase has been stretched by 77mm.

As for features, Volkswagen's upcoming SUV is expected to feature 5-inch colour touchscreen with smartphone integration via Apple carplay and Android auto, three-zone automatic climate control and safety features such as front assist with city emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring, lane assist and the automatic post-collision braking system.

Under the hood, the Tiguan in India will get 2.0L TDI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The SUV is likely to generate 148bhp and 340Nm of torque and is expected to be offered in both 2-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.