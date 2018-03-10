German carmaker Volkswagen has introduced a new 1-liter petrol engine in the Polo hatchback in India. The 1.0-liter three-cylinder MPI engine replaces the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine in the model.

The new engine in the Polo is more fuel-efficient than the discontinued mill and clocks a fuel economy of 18.78 kmpl. The outgoing engine was tuned to offer 16.47 kmpl (as per ARAI).

The new 1.0L engine in the Polo can churn out 76 hp at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm at 3,000-4,300 rpm. The engine comes mated to five-speed manual transmission.

It will power all MPI engine variants of the Polo. Volkswagen could offer the same engine in the Ameo compact sedan. The Ameo now comes with a 1.2-litre petrol mill.

The prices of the Polo hatchback with the latest 1.0L petrol engine are unchanged. Volkswagen Polo is priced in the range of Rs 5.41-7.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, on the other hand, will continue to power the Polo GT TSI. The engine makes 107 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The diesel engine variants of the Polo are offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which is tuned to dish out 89 bhp power and 230 Nm torque.

Volkswagen had earlier updated its Vento sedan in India with a new 1.5-litre TDI engine. The updated 1 .5-litre TDI mill, which also does duty in the Ameo and the Skoda Rapid, is tuned to churn out more power than the 1.5-liter diesel engine in the current Vento.

The diesel engine generates 108bhp of power and 250Nm of torque and the transmission is handled by a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

volkswagen/Facebook

The carmaker is also expected to bring the new MQB-based Polo to India sometime next year. The new Volkswagen Polo is larger than its outgoing model and is offered in six trims globally —Trendline, Comfortline, and Highline along with the newly-introduced Beats edition, R-line, and the top-of-the-line GTI.