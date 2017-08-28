German carmaker Volkswagen has recently unveiled the T-Roc compact SUV based on the Golf.

The T-Roc is one of 19 new SUV models due from the brand. VW anticipates 40 percent of the company's sales from SUVs with new model launches.

The next SUV in the pipeline is reportedly the T-Cross compact SUV, positioned below the T-Roc and be based on the new Polo's MQB A0 platform.

The new compact SUV and Polo hatchback are also expected to share powertrains and drivelines.

Volkswagen had unveiled the T-Cross Breeze concept at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in March 2016. Since the T-Roc keeps its concept precursor's name, the new compact SUV is also expected to retain its concept name barring the word "Breeze."

The production version is expected to heavily draw design inspiration from the T-Roc, including a full-width grille with integrated headlamps and beefier wheel arches to project a more distinctive, rugged image.

The entry-level T-Cross is expected to draw power from a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 112hp and 175Nm — the same engine used on the T-Cross concept, reports Autocar.

The SUV will be offered primarily in front-wheel drive, while all-wheel-drive versions will almost certainly be offered as well.

Will it be launched in India? It is too early to think along this line. Then again, reports claim the Volkswagen AG board is now considering introducing the MQB platform in India to substantially boost its portfolio in the country. In that case, a T-Cross launch could happen to give competition to Hyundai Creta.

Another new SUV in VW's stable is the T-Track mini SUV. The project will be a revival of the Taigun concept, which was revealed at the 2012 Sao Paulo Motor Show.

VW was eventually forced to put the Taigun plan in cold storage over practicality issues. Given its new thrust on SUVs, the mini SUV project may get a new lease of life.