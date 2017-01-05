German carmaker Volkswagen may soon update its select line-up in India with new features. A new set of videos has emerged on the internet, showing a convoy of VW Polo, Ameo, believed to be taking test runs on Indian roads.

From the images, what is immediately apparent is the 16-inch alloy wheels of the models, Polo and Ameo. The fleet of Volkswagen models was also joined by Skoda Raid, which also seems to be riding on the new 16-inch alloys.

The new alloys are expected to be offered in the top-end trim of the models. It is not known yet whether any other features are included in the update. The convoy of the test mules spotted did not have any hint of camouflage, indicating that the update could be limited to the new tyres. The feature-update is also likely to be offered in the Vento sedan, although the sedan was not part of the test mules spotted. The company is also rumoured to update the Vento sedan with LED headlights.

Volkswagen recently updated its Vento sedan in India with the new 1.5-litre TDI engine. The updated 1 .5-litre TDI mill, which also does duty in the Ameo compact sedan and the new Skoda Rapid, is tuned to churn out 108bhp of power and 250Nm of torque. The transmission is handled by a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

In 2017, Volkswagen is expected to launch several new models in India, starting with the new Passat. The company will also launch the Tiguan SUV in India this year and the model has hit the road for testing. Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Vento, Jetta, Beetle, Ameo and GTI in India.

Source: ScoopMeister