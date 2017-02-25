The Voice USA 2017 is all set to premiere on Monday, February 27. The season 12 of NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition looks promising at the moment with its teasers giving a hint that this season will be fun.

Sundance Head of Team Blake had won The Voice season 11 title to walk away with the $100,000 prize money and a record deal after months of competition. It was Blake Shelton's fifth trophy as a coach.

Spoilers

The Voice USA 2017 will have Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys as the coaches. Miley Cyrus has been replaced by Gwen Stefani, who was in season 10 of the show.

Coaches also seem to be having fun together. They have done a cover of TLC's Waterfalls and uploaded it on Facebook.

Also expect Adam Levine and Blake Shelton to throw banters at each other like in the past. However, Blake Shelton's chemistry with Gwen Stefani is something to watch out for, as they are a couple – officially.

A trailer of the blind audition has 29-year-old J Chosen performing of Marvin Gaye's Sexual Healing, making all the four coaches trying to get him into their respective teams. "He just healed us sexually," Shelton joked.

The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 premieres on Monday, February 27, at 8 pm EST on NBC.