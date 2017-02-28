The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 kicked off on Monday (February 27) night with the premiere of the first episode of the blind auditions. The two-hour long episode saw a total of 11 contestants hitting the stage with the hope of impressing the coaches to turn their chairs. Eight of them are through to the battle rounds while three failed to make it through.

Coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys have two contestants each in their respective teams after the first episode of the blind auditions.

Lauren Duski, a native of Michigan, performed Jewel's "You Were Meant for Me." Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani pushed the buttons for her. She chose Team Blake.

Johnny Hayes impressed Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani with his rendition of "Try a Little Tenderness" by Otis Redding. He joined Team Adam.

Stephanie Rice gave a moving performance of Kelly Clarkson's "Piece by Piece." Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who happen to be couples, fought hard to have her in their respective teams. She eventually joined Team Gwen.

J Chosen wooed all the coaches with his beautiful performance of Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing." All the coaches showed their eagerness to work with him but he chose Team Gwen.

Brennley Brown performed Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy" in the Blind Auditions. Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton moved their chairs for her the 14-year-old singer. She chose Blake as her coach.

Mark Isaiah got three coaches — Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – turn around for him with his rendition of "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes. Fight among the coaches started as expected but he chose Team Adam.

Anatalia Villaranda impressed everyone with her performance of "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars. The 16-year-old got all the four chairs turn for her. She joined Team Alicia.

Felicia Temple gave a beautiful rendition of "All I Could Do Was Cry." Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys turned for her. She chose Alicia as her coach.

List of qualified contestants:

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen