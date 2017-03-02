Filipinos are a bunch of talent, I mean in singing, and everybody knows that. They have made their presence felt in the world of reality television talent shows over the last few years. The trend continues with 16-year-old Anatalia Villaranda making it to The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 with a bang. And it doesn't come as a surprise anymore.

Arnel Pineda's fairytale journey to legendary rock band Journey was enticing and Charice's shot to fame after performing live with Celine Dion at a very young age a few years ago might have surprised many, especially those in the Western countries, as Philippines is a small Asian country but what the world will soon come to know is that it is a pool of singing talents.

Dozens of Filipinos have made it big in some of the world's most challenging and popular television talent shows. Marlisa Punzalan won the sixth season of The X Factor Australia in 2014, Cyrus Villanueva won the same title next year, and Rose Fostanes won the first X-Factor Israel. Several others, including Ramiele Malubay, Jessica Elizabeth Sanchez, The 4th Impact (Almira, Celina, Irene and Mylene Cercado) and Madonna Decena went far enough in different platforms to entertain music lovers with their singing talent.

It seems like now it's time for Anatalia Villaranda to rock the world. Anatalia Villaranda impressed everyone with her performance of Runaway Baby by Bruno Mars in the Blind Auditions of The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 that was premiered earlier this week. The coaches -- Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys – not only turned their chairs for her bit also gave a standing ovation.

"This is more than just voice, this is an artiste unafraid to express yourself," said Alicia on Anatalia's performance. "I do believe you could win this entire thing," said Adam.

All the coaches tried to convince her to join their respective teams and Alicia went hysteric when she chose her. It was an impressive start, but it is to be seen how far she will go in the competition. Watch out for this powerhouse!