The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 is here with the Blind Auditions having kicked off earlier this week. Three episodes will be aired in the opening week, while the upcoming weeks will have only two episodes each.

The Blind Auditions 3 episode on Thursday will be an hour event like on Tuesday, which means only six candidates may perform. It is going to be interesting if one is to go by the audition of Casi Joy that has been leaked on The Voice YouTube channel. The 26-year-old impressed all the coaches -- Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine – with her rendition of the song Blue complete with perfect yodelling.

[READ: The Voice USA 2017 Blind Auditions 3 spoilers]

The coaches gave her a standing ovation before trying to woo her to join their respective teams. But who will she choose as her coach? We may come to know that tonight.

The Voice USA 2017 Blind Auditions 3 will be telecast on Thursday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 6.30 am IST (Friday) on NBC. It can be live-streamed on NBC's official website, but it requires subscription and is restricted to certain areas.

Alicia Keys has the most number of contestants after the Blind Auditions 2 with four, while the rest of the coaches have only three singers each.

Here is list contestant in each team (after Blind Auditions 2):

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden