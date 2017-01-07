Vodafone India, which recently started offering unlimited free voice calls (within network) across the country, has now launched a new Super Hour offer that apparently offers free voice and data on hourly basis for customised tariffs and recharges.

As per a new report, the Vodafone Super Hour initiative is applicable to prepaid subscribers across the country. The new 'hourly' tariff would come into existence from January 9.

Under the Super Hour offer, Vodafone prepaid users can avail customised Super Hour recharges beginning from as low Rs 7 that apparently promises free voice calls for one hour post recharge. Internet packs under this scheme start from Rs 16 that reportedly lets users harness unlimited 3G/4G internet for one hour after the recharge is done.

It also looks like there is a customised Vodafone Super Hour 2G tariff plan as well which is said to start from as low as Rs 5 per hour for limitless 2G data (valid for exact 60 minutes). If you are a Vodafone subscriber desirous of availing the above Super Hour plans, then do check out the nearest retail store. Also surf online and check if these customised plans are active.

On paper, the offer from Vodafone looks promising as far as short-term usage is concerned. These could also do well to attract the rural masses.

