It appears the war on data and voice calling tariff raging among the major telecom service providers in India won't end anytime soon, much to the delight of the public. Vodafone has now come up with a new voice calling and data plan that may throw a big challenge to its rivals Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea, and BSNL.

Vodafone has now launched Rs 69 SuperWeek plan offering unlimited voice calling to any network across the country (both local and STD) and 500MB of data. The plan has only one week validity but customers can make unlimited repeat purchases of the pack.

The Rs 69 SuperWeek plan can be availed across all retail outlets, USSD, website and the MyVodafone app.

"We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. With SuperWeek, the key objective is to offer a pocket friendly and affordable unlimited plan that will appeal to all prepaid consumers. This plan will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever," said Avneesh Khosla, associate director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India, in a statement.

It may be mentioned that Vodafone also has Rs 49 SuperWeek plan but it is only for 4G devices and offers only 250MB data besides unlimited local and STD calls on the network for a week. The network also has a slew of data and voice calling plans, including the Rs 399 plan that offers 90GB of 4G data and unlimited voice call (local + STD) for six months and Rs 348 pack that offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD). Consumers can also avail unlimited data and free voice calling with recharge of Rs 392, Rs 346, and Rs 449 though benefits vary.

Reliance Jio has recently introduced Rs 96 plan, offering unlimited 4G data for seven days with FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming). Jio customers can also avail unlimited data and voice calling by recharging Rs 149, Rs 309, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 509, and Rs 999 (benefits vary from one plan to the other).

Bharti Airtel offers unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and free local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets) for recharge of Rs 399. It also has Rs 244, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 999 packs that offer unlimited data and free voice calling.

Idea Cellular also has some attractive packs that offer unlimited data and free voice calling. The Rs 348 plan offers unlimited 4G data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free calls to any network across India (only for 4G handsets and 4G-enabled SIM card). The Rs 357 and Rs 449 plans also offer similar benefits except for validity duration.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has 249 plan that offers unlimited data with a daily FUP of 1GB and free voice calls within the same network (local+STD) for 28 days and Rs 298 plan offers similar benefits for 56 days vailidity. On the other hand, the Rs 444 pack comes with unlimited 2G/3G data for 90 days with a FUP of 4GB per day (no free voice calling facility).